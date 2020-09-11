Video: Appeal to create walkway tribute to 100 of Dundee’s ‘local music heroes’

An appeal has been launched to help create a walkway tribute to 100 of Dundee’s “Local Music Heroes”.
Dundee Music Hall of Fame has raised £2,000 for the paving stone project through crowdfunding and is now looking for sponsorship from businesses or individuals.
Jake McDonough, chairman, said: “Dundee has a rich heritage of musical talent, with people such as Michael Marra, Billy McKenzie, Ricky Ross and groups like Danny Wilson and AWB.
“It is our intention to recognise not just their contribution, but also those local musicians who worked full-time in dance halls, clubs and pubs every weekend.
“We feel this important element of the city’s culture should be recognised with a walkway in a central location.”
Sponsors can also nominate musicians of their choice. Contact dundeemusichistory@gmail.com
See below for a special rendition of the Deacon Blue classic ‘Dignity’, by Ricky Ross, in an emotional tribute in to a superfan who fell victim to Covid-19 earlier this year.