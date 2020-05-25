Video: Angus woman comes face-to-face with two deer roaming the streets

An Angus woman came face-to-face with two deer roaming a residential street this week during the coronavirus lockdown.

Tracy Chalmers was out for her morning run in Monifieth on Thursday when she came almost within touching distance of the two animals.

She managed to video the encounter with the deer on her phone, which shows them slowly approaching her before running back in the opposite direction.

She said: “I was going out for my morning run at 6am– they were beautiful.

“I have never, ever been so close to an animal like that before.

“I don’t know who got the biggest shock.

“It was amazing seeing them outside my house.

“I wanted to feed them but thought they would run if I’d went back into the house.”

This is not the first time wildlife has been spotted roaming urban areas of Tayside during the lockdown – earlier this week two deer were spotted on Durham Street in Monifieth.

Earlier in the lockdown deer were also spotted in Fintry and in Perth as humans heed the government advice to clear the streets and stay at home during the coronavirus outbreak.