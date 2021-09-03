VIDEO: Angus man’s car written off by thug wielding ‘baseball bat’

An Angus car owner has been forced to write off his vehicle after a yob repeatedly smashed it with a bat during a frenzied attack.

Video footage captured the moment a hooded figure shattered the windows of Dale Smith’s Vauxhall Corsa B outside his home in Bogindollo.

Police are investigating the incident, which happened in the early hours of Thursday.

Landscaper Dale, 31, says it is the second time the car has been targeted this week after a hammer was also used to damage it.

He said: “The annoying thing is I can’t think of any reason why someone has decided to do this other than jealousy.

“It appears there have been two guys involved, as you can see someone almost as a lookout in the distance.

“They’ve used what looked like a baseball bat, and they’ve smashed the windows and the main car frame.

“I’ve shared the footage online.”

Dale says the incident has left him feeling “angry” and has encouraged people to share the footage in the hope of catching the culprit.

The car enthusiast added: “I work hard for my money and I do a lot to my cars, and it does make me angry that someone is doing this.

“Thursday was spent trying to get my insurance sorted out but the car is a write-off given the extent of the damage.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received report of the vandalism of a car at Hillview, Bogindollo, at around 2.50am on Thursday.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”