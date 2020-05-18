Video: Angus dance pupils and teacher sing song about hope during Covid-19 lockdown

A children’s dance teacher from Angus who has carried on working online due to Covid-19 has put together a video of her pupils singing.

Jen Rankin runs the Creative Academy of performing Arts Angus (CAPA).

She posted a video on the dance group’s Facebook page, with pupils singing lines each from the song Rainbows, by Kacey Musgraves.

Jen said: “I wanted to do something really special with our students during this difficult time and pay tribute to everyone who is struggling through the hardship.

“I have been working on this lovely project for a few weeks now and I really hope that you all enjoy the sentiment behind the song.

“From me and my little darlings to you and yours. A big thank you to Garry Morrison for helping me with the video.”

Lynsey Buchan, from Forfar, whose daughter Molly, 8, attends the classes and was part of the video said: “Molly has the best teacher ever who has continued the classes online every week which has been brilliant for the kids.

“It means so much to them to still have that contact. Their teacher Jen has put this amazing video together in this lockdown.

“The kids are all singing the song, Rainbow. I feel Jen needs to get the recognition she deserves as well as putting a smile on everyone’s faces with this amazing video.”