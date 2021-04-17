Video and gallery: Prince Philip,The Duke of Edinburgh’s ceremonial funeral

Windsor and the Royal Family were centre stage today for Prince Philip’s funeral.

The Queen, who was married to Philip for 73 years, wore a face mask as she led 30 mourners under limits required by current coronavirus laws, while police outside the castle kept a careful eye on the build-up.

St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle was decorated with the Duke of Edinburgh’s insignia reflecting his many roles in public life and his connections with many nations with his coffin due to be brought there in a customised Land Rover he helped design.

Crowds of royal supporters were nowhere to be seen in Windsor despite the sunshine, and a large police presence was put in place to the event people would gather.

However, the public largely stayed away ahead of the funeral.

Road signs in the area warned: “Avoid all non-essential travel and do not gather at royal residences.”

A few members of the public visited briefly to lay flowers.