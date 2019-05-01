VIDEO: Almost 1,800 people sign to protect our children from sexual predators

The sexual abuse of a child is an utterly appalling crime for which there can never be any justification.

However depraved a person’s desires are, those acting on whatever sickening impulse prompts them to gain sexual gratification from the abuse of children must be met with the full force of the law.

Likewise those who horde disgraceful images depicting horrific abuse should not escape the most severe of punishments – if there was no demand for such pictures they would not exist.

Our campaign demanding mandatory jail terms for those who prey on children has already received a significant amount of support, with almost 1,800 signing our petition.

Today, Tele reporter Jon Brady went out to speak to the Dundee public and ask them to sign our petition in support of the cause.

In the space of an hour he managed to gain dozens of signatures.

However, we know this will not be a simple fight.

Sentencing guidelines are not easily changed and there is an increasing presumption against jailing offenders, particularly for shorter sentences.

But this issue cannot be ignored.

As our campaign slogan succinctly states – Our Kids Need Justice.

