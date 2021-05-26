Alan Partridge is heading for Aberdeen with a live show at P&J Live – and venue bosses say his arrival will create a “buzz of excitement” across the north-east.

Steve Coogan’s brilliant comic character will arrive in the Granite City on Friday May 27 next year as part of the UK tour of Stratagem With Alan Partridge.

It sees Partridge touring a country “riven with discord, beset with disease, and niggled by bickering… with a message of hope, a new way of thinking.”

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment at P&J Live, said: “Alan Partridge is an absolutely genius comic creation and we can’t wait to welcome him – and Steve Coogan – to P&J Live next May.

“Stratagem promises to deliver everything we want and expect from this brilliant character – a night full of laughs laced with those cringe moments we have come to know and love.

We all love Alan Partridge

“There is no doubt the news Alan Partridge is on his way to P&J Live will create a huge buzz of excitement across the north-east – and a rush for tickets when they go on sale.”

The blurb for the Stratagem tour has clearly been written by Partridge himself – with its opening line of: “Love him or loathe him, we all love Alan Partridge.”

“Wearing a head-mic favoured by TED talkers, market hawkers, TV evangelists, backing singers and carnival barkers, Alan will perform a stage show that combines all of these roles and more. It’s a manifesto for the way we can move forward, a roadmap to a better tomorrow, an ABC for the way to be.”

The billing also promises to inform, educate and entertain in approximately equal measure, in a show that “sees Alan not just treading the boards but pounding them, atop stages graced by such luminaries as Michael Ball, Jack Whitehall and Welsh rockers the Stereophonics”.

Find out when tickets go on sale

Partridge was created by Coogan and Armando Iannucci for the 1991 BBC Radio 4 comedy programme On the Hour, a spoof of English current affairs broadcasting.

The character, an inept broadcaster with an inflated sense of celebrity and absolutely no self-awareness, went on to star on TV in The Day Today; Knowing Me, Knowing You; I’m Alan Partridge and most recently This Time With Alan Partridge, now airing on BBC One.

Tickets for Stratagem will go on sale on Saturday May 29 at 9am at pandjlive.com

