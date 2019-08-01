VIDEO: Abertay University interviews Dundee United legend Maurice Malpas

The word legend is thrown about a bit too often these days, but for Dundee United fans, Maurice Malpas is indeed just that.

The full-back appeared 617 times for the Tangerines, scoring 20 goals in 21 years at Tannadice – spending his entire career at the club and picking up 55 Scotland caps along the way.

The former SWFA Player of the Year was studying an electrical engineering degree at Dundee College of Technology, now Abertay University, when he signed fo the club in 1979.

To mark the university’s 25th anniversay, Abertay sat down with Maurice to find out about his time at the institution.

Watch the video below.

📽VIDEO: Did you know that @dundeeunitedfc legend Maurice Malpas is an @AbertayAlumni? To mark #Abertay25 (and #ThrowbackThursday!) we sat down with him to find out about his time here. Turns out he very nearly didn’t become a footballer… ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/DKgPEhTd2u — Abertay University (@AbertayUni) August 1, 2019

To hear more from the Tele sports team about all things football in Dundee, check out our Twa Teams One Street podcast.