Video: Abertay University academics create pumpkin ice cream recipe to reduce food waste

Academics at Abertay University have released a pumpkin ice cream recipe in the hope of reducing the tonnes of food waste created at Halloween each year.

Food innovation experts at the university have created the reduced-sugar treat.

A study by the #PumpkinRescue campaign found that around eight million will be binned in the UK this year immediately after Thursday’s festivities.

© DC Thomson

Lecturer Dr Jon Wilkin said: “This type of food innovation is an important strand of our research at Abertay, where we have a strong focus on finding novel ways to repurpose and reuse waste items.

“We’ve used every edible part of the pumpkin to create this ice cream, including the seeds, which we’ve roasted and used as a chopped nut substitute.

“While this is perhaps more on the unusual side there are plenty of ways to make the most out of your Halloween pumpkin, for example soup or risotto.

“We’re looking to highlight that there are simple and sometimes creative ways to reduce food waste in general.”