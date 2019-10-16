Video: A92 reopens following two-vehicle crash near Gourdon

The A92 has reopened after a two-vehicle crash caused a six-mile road closure in Angus.

Emergency services were called to an the accident involving a Ford Transit van and Citroen car in the Gourdon area, between St Cyrus and Inverbervie, shortly after 7.30am.

The road was shut in both directions between the junctions with the B9120 and the B967.

A police spokesman said the road reopened at 9.20am.

He said that there were no serious injuries.