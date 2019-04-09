VIDEO: A tear-jerking moment as Marge, 95, gets a surprise birthday visit from her oldest friend

The heart-warming moment a 95-year-old woman is surprised with a visit from an old friend has gone viral.

Twitter user @hannah908 posted to say: “It’s my grams 95th birthday today & my parents surprised her by bringing home her best friend since they were babies. my heart.”

It’s my grams 95th birthday today & my parents surprised her by bringing home her best friend since they were babies. my heart 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/LTmuovdnbg — han (@hannnah908) April 6, 2019

The grandmother is heard so say louldy: “I can’t believe it….I can’t believe it! How did you get here?!”

The clip has now been viewed more than 9.65m times.