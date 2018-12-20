VIDEO: Take a look inside Dundee’s new £32m sports centre

New images have given locals a glimpse inside Dundee’s new multi-million-pound sports centre.

Developers have released a number of photographs and a video showing the interior of the new structure that will host an indoor football pitch at Caird Park.

The Regional Performance Centre for Sport, which will cost £32 million, will provide facilities for a host of disciplines.

As well as the indoor football pitch, there will be an outdoor 3G rugby pitch, plus an indoor athletics centre with an 80 metre running straight, providing all-weather training facilities for athletes.

The existing athletics track at Caird Park is being resurfaced and a covered spectator area will be added, while the velodrome for cycling will be upgraded.

There will also be a seven-a-side community grass football pitch that will be accessible to local people.

Construction firm Spatial Structures shared the images on its social media channels.

In its video, recorded inside the huge football arena, it said that the centre was “on track and within budget”.

Images also showed – for the first time – the large, curved roof of the structure, inside which a pitch measuring 112m by 68m will be added, offering footballers all-weather training facilities.

The centre is expected to be completed in autumn next year.

It was hit by a series of delays and rises in its cost before work got under way in May this year.

Part of it is being funded by a grant from Sportscotland.

The construction also includes a £5m energy centre, which will offer district heating facilities.

About £3m of the cost of the energy centre has been met by a low-carbon programme.