VIDEO: A look at the history of the DCA, as the building turns 20 years old

The Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA) building opened on March 20 1999, the realisation of an idea of establishing a visual arts centre in the city.

The DCA today.

The idea had first been suggested in the mid 1980s.

The building was partly inspired by the idea of nurturning students from the Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design (DJCAD), which is now a school of the University of Dundee.

The project was initiated by Dundee Printmakers Workshop, and a partnership was formed between Dundee City Council, the University of Dundee and Dundee Contemporary Arts; a company set up for the project.

In March 1995, the Council purchased the semi-derelict garage at 152 Nethergate, seen as a suitable site due to its proximity to the Dundee Rep and University of Dundee.

The design competition to create a new building was won in July 1996 by Richard Murphy Architects.

Officially opened in 1999 by the inaugural First Minister of Scotland, the late Donald Dewar, the building was hailed as an “innovative modern space”.

In 2016 the DCA was listed as one of Scotland’s top 10 buildings of the 20th century by the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland.