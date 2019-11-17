VIDEO: A look at firefighters in Dundee and Tayside throughout the decades
Throughout the decades, the fire and rescue service in Dundee and the surrounding area has continuously changed and developed.
Here, The Dundonian takes another look at archive images to see just how much it has changed in the past six decades.
