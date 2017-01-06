Spending 50 years in any job is a remarkable achievement, never mind one in which every day you put your life in the hands of novice motorists.

That makes Bill Anderson exceptional for instructing drivers in Dundee for half-a-century.

The 75-year-old, who runs Broughty Ferry School of Motoring, reached the landmark this week and the Tele reported that Bill has no desire to retire just yet.

With Bill still keen to pass on his vast knowledge to Dundonians, he kindly gave the Tele’s digital editor Stephen Eighteen a driving lesson beginning and ending at our offices in Kingsway East.

The driver on this afternoon had almost 20 years’ experience behind the wheel, though on occasions during the lesson you wouldn’t know…



How close has Bill come to death in his 50 years in the front passenger seat? It is amazing he carried on after some of the scary incidents he has experienced…



Older drivers often berate the ability behind the wheel of their younger counterparts. Bill’s views on this might surprise you.



For many years there has been talk of re-testing drivers above a certain age. Bill’s perspective on this is valuable.



Bill has helped people pass who had previously failed more than half-a-dozen tests. This is how he does it.



“You’re going to slow. Hurry up.” Bill tells many of his pupils to drive faster. Here’s why…



After 50 years, the next road junction comes in June. Will he stay or will he go?



