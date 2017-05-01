Passengers were reportedly left with broken bones and serious injuries after turbulence on a flight to Bangkok.

Twenty people, including three babies, were left hurt after passengers were “thrown all over the cabin” on the flight from Russia.

One passenger said young children were thrown out of their parents’ arms by the force of the turbulence.

A video taken by one person on board shows the chaos after the incident with people lying hurt in the aisles and items, including food and luggage strewn across the cabin.

Some were said to have suffered internal and external bleeding, while others “lost consciousness”.

Evgenia Zibrova, who recorded the video, said: “Numerous air pockets one hour before landing led to broken bones, internal and external bleeding.

“Lots of people from the tail cabin have broken their noses, several people have probably broken their spines.

“Babies are covered in bruises, people lost consciousness.

“Thanks that we are still alive. Aeroflot, please help these people.”

It’s believed that those hurt did not have their seatbelts fastened at the time of the turbulence.

The Russian embassy is providing assistance to the injured passengers