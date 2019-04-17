Victory for passengers as Xplore Dundee reinstates bus route

Bus services linking an area of Dundee with the city’s hospital are set to be reinstated months after they were cancelled, in a victory for passengers.

Xplore Dundee’s 17 service is set to return to north east areas after being controversially dropped earlier this year.

The decision – one of several made in an attempt to reduce delays in the areas around Fintry, Mill o’ Mains and Whitfield – led to public outcry.

Many people living in the city’s north east said the changes would increase journey times and necessitate using more than one bus to get to hospital.

However, following feedback from passengers and bus drivers alike, Xplore’s managing director Christine McGlasson, pictured, has admitted it had encountered “unforeseen issues”.

As a result, the 17 – which was cut from the north east in January – will return to Whitfield.

The newly launched 15a/c route around Whitfield looks set to be dropped, with the 15 running anti-clockwise and the 17 running clockwise.

However, the 17 will also continue to serve Technology Park as introduced in January.

Ms McGlasson said: “With massive redevelopments underway in Whitfield itself, it’s necessary to adapt the service to try to meet the area’s evolving needs and this involves a period of trial and error, in order to find the best long-term solution.

“Our goal is to provide a reliable service which remains fit for purpose in a community which is evolving rapidly.

“Following this year’s timetable review, we have been monitoring services and evaluating whether further changes are required to iron out any unforeseen issues and achieve our aim of improving reliability for passengers.

“We have listened carefully to comments from customers, as well as feedback from our drivers, and believe that these proposed amendments respond to their concerns.”

Xplore has also promised “minor improvements” to the 5 and 9/10 services as part of the rejig.

The changes announced by the bus operator are yet to be approved by Dundee City Council.

However, it hopes to implement them “in the coming weeks”.