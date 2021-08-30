Victorious Motherwell v dominant Dundee: 3 talking points from the Dark Blues’ disappointing day in Lanarkshire

Dundee may be yet to taste victory on their return to the Premiership heading into the first international break of the season.

However, all is not doom and gloom at Dens Park, despite a 1-0 defeat at Motherwell on Saturday.

Because the performance of the Dark Blues deserved far more than it got, they dominated in almost every way aside from the scoreline at Fir Park.

That, though, is the crucial factor, of course.

But what did we learn from the frustrating contest?

Blunt attack

It’s quite clear from the stats that Dundee were the superior side on the day – 60% possession, 11 more shots on goal, more corners, crosses and over 100 more passes.

However, of their 15 strikes on goal, only two hit the target. Both of those came in the closing stages, Jason Cummings smashing straight at the keeper and Lee Ashcroft’s deflected effort that trundled to Liam Kelly.

Motherwell may only have had four shots on goal throughout the entire 90 minutes but they got three of them on target.

It wasn’t so much poor play from the strikers, rather the lack of real chances created. The home side repelled plenty from the Dark Blues and shackled chief creator Paul McMullan.

Most of Dundee’s joy came down the left side with Luke McCowan playing well and Jordan McGhee providing support from left-back.

McMullan was denied the ball and was unable to provide telling crosses from the right, eventually drifting inside in the second half to get on the ball.

Motherwell, though, were happy enough to block up the middle and see the game out.

Charlie Adam

Dundee lost their talisman on the half-hour and it knocked them.

Manager James McPake rejected the idea that Adam going off led to the goal.

However, the early momentum built up by a really dominant performance faded as the half came to a close.

More than just the quality Adam brings on the ball, losing that threat from deep crosses in the left wing pocket the 35-year-old favours so much meant it was easier for the home side to keep McMullan quiet on the other side.

Without Jordan Marshall bombing to the byline down the left, that side wasn’t nearly as much of a worry any more for the Steelmen.

Luke McCowan

That doesn’t detract from Luke McCowan’s showing, however.

The former Ayr winger retained his place in the starting XI after impressing against ’Well in the League Cup.

And, once more, he gave a performance that promises much for his Dens Park career.

A bustling, energetic display down the left created Dundee’s closest effort on goal as McCowan picked out McMullan to crash an effort off the crossbar.

A delve into the Opta match stats brings McCowan’s influence into new light.

The 23-year-old won possession more times than any other Dee with seven to McMullan’s six, showing the effectiveness of pressing by the pair. Only Liam Grimshaw won possession more than McCowan in the game.

He also made two key passes (a pass that leads to a shot) and sent in six open-play crosses – the most of anyone on the pitch – with Cammy Kerr next behind him on four.

Early days but McCowan is showing plenty of promise.