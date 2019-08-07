Victim’s relief as Dundee rapist and paedophile has appeal on sentence denied

A victim of a convicted rapist has expressed relief after his appeal was denied.

John Alfred Perkinton, 48, launched an appeal earlier this year against his eight-year sentence for historic charges of rape and lewd and libidinous practice and behaviour.

Now one of Perkinton’s victims, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has welcomed the decision but has also called for tougher sentences for sex offenders.

She said: “Sex offenders should not be allowed to appeal at all in my opinion.

“I’m glad really that the appeal has been denied but if I’m honest I don’t think this is the end of it.”

The process has been a huge strain on Perkinton’s victims, who have had to endure a long wait for justice.

The woman added: “It was four years from when the police first contacted me before he was up in court.

“The appeal has prolonged the whole process.”

She is now determined that her attacker will remain behind bars for the whole of his sentence.

She said: “Eight years is not long enough for these kind of offences.

“He should be made to serve every year of his sentence.”

The victim also claimed Perkinton had refused to take responsibility for his crimes.

She said: “As I’ve said before, he still does not think he has done anything wrong.

“He has ruined my life and those of his other victims. Whole families have been impacted.”

She added: “There should be mandatory custodial sentences for sex offenders.

“Our sentence is a life sentence.”

Perkinton was locked up for eight years at the High Court in Livingston in June, following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

He had previously been found guilty of two counts of carrying out a sex act on an 11-year-old child between May 1996 and May 1997 at an address in the city’s West End and in an unknown wooded area in Dundee.

Perkinton was also convicted of touching a child on the body and attempting to kiss the youngster between January 1998 and January 1999 at an address in the same area. He was further convicted of assaulting and raping another child after plying them with alcohol and drugs at a location in Dundee between July 1999 and July 2000.

Perkinton was told his name would remain on the sex offenders register for life.