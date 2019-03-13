Victim’s relief as Dundee abuser who hit her with pole and stalked her is jailed

A victim of a serial domestic abuser has spoken of her relief that he is finally behind bars.

Christopher Webster was jailed for 41 months at Dundee Sheriff Court after being convicted of carrying out a near-20-year campaign of terror against three women between 2001 and January last year.

One of the women was Jillian Donaldson, who endured almost five years of abuse at Webster’s hands.

She said today that her attacker’s jail term had been “a long time coming”.

Speaking to the Tele, Jillian said: “I would say that the sentence is decent but I did hope for longer.

“I’m just so glad that he finally got what he deserved.

“It has been a long time coming. I can now get on with focusing on my children and moving on to a new chapter in my life.”

Jillian, 48, previously told the Tele about the abuse she suffered at the hands of Webster.

She said that the former off-shore worker became “obsessive” and caused her to become isolated from her friends and family.

During one of Webster’s vile attacks, he thumped Jillian, from the West End, with a metal pole so hard that it became lodged in her thigh.

The 40-year-old thug, of Americanmuir Road, assaulted and stalked Jillian repeatedly between 2001 and 2005.

He pleaded guilty to attacking her with a metal pole between May and August 2001 at an address on Gowrie Street and shouting at her.

Webster was convicted of repeatedly pushing Jillian at a Premier Inn in Aberdeen in the same year, as well as repeatedly kicking her on the leg and shouting at her on Gowrie Street in March 2004.

He stalked Jillian between September 2004 and May 2005 – long after their relationship had ended – and followed her on a trip from Dundee to Stirling, as well as parking outside her home.

Webster was also convicted of attacks against two other former partners.

One of the women thought she was going to die after being choked by Webster for about 10 seconds, while the other suffered a panic attack during her ordeal.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said he believed there was no alternative but to jail Webster for his crimes.

He added: “These are serious charges and represent a course of conduct towards three separate complainers.

“There is no alternative but a custodial sentence.”