Victims of Dundee teen who leaked nude pictures online ‘felt suicidal’

Victims of the nude pictures scandal spoke of their horror after dozens of images were released online.

One woman said she felt “suicidal” following the realisation intimate pictures had been shared.

The 25-year-old said: “I previously battled with depression but I was always confident about myself.

“It has been the hardest silent struggle of my life. It has knocked my confidence, my self-esteem and my trust.

“I feel violated and judged by everyone who walks past. I can honestly say I’ll never be the same person again.”

The woman added: “We all gave our trust to people who broke it.

“There are many of us who have felt suicidal due to this.”