Victims of Dundee serial abuser Mikie McCash hit out after he wins appeal to cut sentence

A sadistic abuser who brutalised four different women over several years has had his prison sentence slashed.

Personal trainer Mikie McCash, from Dundee, was jailed for three years in January after admitting a string of violent attacks on women.

Now, following an appeal, his prison term has been reduced from 36 to 27 months, with a supervision order cut to one year from two.

The appeal court’s decision has sparked shock and anguish among his victims, who are still attempting to piece their lives back together after the years of abuse they suffered at his hands.

One woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “This is the reason so many people don’t come forward against their abusers. His sentence should have been bigger from the outset.

“He’s taken time from us that we’ll never get back, years, and he should serve the same sentence we had to.”

Another victim said that she felt like McCash had now “won”.

McCash repeatedly attacked four different women over an eight-year period at multiple addresses in the city.

He held knives to some of the women’s throats, and punched and spat on others.

The thug also threw a chair and mobile phone at one of his victims.

McCash, who co-founded the Let’s Talk Recovery group, also pulled on the handbrake of a car causing it to swerve and endanger one woman’s life on Forfar Road.

In January he lodged an appeal against his sentence, which had already been reduced from four years to three because of his guilty plea.

He was initially told he would be supervised for two years upon release and was issued with non-harassment orders banning him from contacting his four victims for 10 years.

But he will now only be subject to supervision for 12 months after the appeal judge’s ruling.

A spokesman for the Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service said: “I have been advised by the appeal court that the appeal was considered on 17th April.

“The appeal was allowed. The sentence was reduced from 36 months to 27 months.”

His victims have previously spoken out about McCash’s refusal to apologise for his crimes in court, with one saying: “Until he apologises to the people who’ve been affected that’s not how it works.

“He could have taken that moment to say ‘I’m sorry’ and instead he made a show of himself.

“He always does, it’s always about him.

“But what about me? What about the other girls? He’s never once apologised for it.

“Admitting guilt isn’t an apology.

“He could have used that five seconds of fame to apologise for what he’s done.”