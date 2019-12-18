Victims of brutal Dundee thug Michael McCash speak out after he is remanded in custody

One of the victims of a “sadistic” brute who committed violent attacks on four women said she hopes he can never harm anyone again.

Serial abuser Michael McCash is facing a lengthy stint in prison after admitting a string of violent attacks against his victims.

Some had knives held to their throats while McCash almost caused one woman to crash her car.

One of his victims, who asked not to be named, said: “I’m very proud of myself and the other woman who came forward for setting such an example and I hope that Michael McCash will never harm another female again because of our actions.

“We were strong and powerful and I hope he gets all he deserves…I’m very thankful for all the support over the last year or so.

“Particularly to Police Scotland, PSNI and Sheriff Hughes for supporting us and taking this so seriously.”

Sheriff Tom Hughes praised the strength of McCash’s victims for coming forward and helping to convict the brute

He described the thug’s crimes as “an appalling series of offences”.

Sheriff Hughes said: “You acted in a sadistic nature towards your former partners.

“I want to pay tribute to your various victims.

“All I can hope for is at some stage in the future, they will be able to put this behind them.

“By their courage in coming forward, they have drawn your attention to the authorities to ensure the safety of others in the future.”

McCash, of Benvie Road, pleaded guilty to 13 charges between 2008 and 2016.

The court heard that the women would rarely seek medical treatment for the injuries they sustained, which included burst lips and bruising.

McCash, a personal trainer, repeatedly beat the women with the court hearing that he would regularly begin crying and profusely apologise after attacking them.

Another of his victim’s has admitted she has pleased to finally have been given the chance to “close the chapter” on this part of her life.

She said: “I’m just really happy the judge saw through this persona he’s been putting on and has believed us.

“I hope this sentencing can help others come forward in both Mikie’s case and every other case of domestic violence.

“We finally got the justice we deserve and Mikie will hopefully get the lengthy sentence he deserves.

“I can finally close this traumatic chapter of my life.”

Sean Reilly, the brother of another of McCash’s victims, has described the personal trainer as a “wolf in sheep’s clothing”.

He said: “I just want to thank the bravery of the women that came forward.

“I hope that others who have suffered at his hands can see that they too can have the justice they deserve and urge them to contact the police, as there is more victims out there who are understandably frightened to come forward.

“He made himself a wolf in sheep’s clothing in order to con the criminal system and I am elated that they have seen right through his false persona.”

Following the hearing in Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday, defence solicitor Kevin Hampton said McCash was aware that a custodial sentence is likely, adding that he has taken steps to address his drug and alcohol misuse.

McCash’s bail was revoked and he was remanded until January for reports to be prepared.

Charity boss Sharon in court for verdict

Sharon Brand, head of Recovery Dundee and fellow member of Let’s Talk Recovery alongside Michael McCash, was in court yesterday as the narration in the brutal domestic abuser’s case was read out.

She shook her head throughout proceedings and was told off for using her phone while in the courtroom.

Ms Brand, pictured right, was contacted by the Tele yesterday but, as the paper went to print, she had not yet provided an on-the-record statement.

In the last statement provided by the group Let’s Talk Recovery, it backed McCash and claimed he was “aware of the impact” of his actions.

The statement, on behalf of the group, said: “Mike is truly sorry for his behaviour, the trauma he has caused to those around him in his past and the profound effect it’s had on those around him.

He is aware of the impact it has caused and is working hard to become the man he is capable of becoming.”

It is understood the third member of Let’s Talk Recovery, Ashley Bonini, has claimed she was not aware of the extent of McCash’s crimes.

The Tele had previously published a story about the “grassroots recovery movement” set up by Ms Brand, McCash and Ms Bonini back in November.

The launch came just weeks before McCash would appear in court in connection with the vile domestic abuse charges he has since been found guilty of.

As he spoke of his excitement about the future of the new Let’s Talk Recovery group, McCash said: “Bringing all three of us together is one massive driving force. We all know what to do – we just need people to let us get on with it.

“We’ve tried it, tested it – what I do, what Sharon does, what Ashley does – but this will be on a level not done before.

“If people feel good, they can keep themselves on the right track – and our job is done.”

It is now believed the future of the group hangs in the balance, with McCash due to be sentenced in the new year.

Meanwhile, a former trustee of Recovery Dundee has said the group exposed “vulnerable people to a monster”.

Peter Duncan, who was on the board from September to November this year, added: “I am happy to confirm that I was never made aware of Mr McCash’s violence inflicted against these young and defenceless women.”