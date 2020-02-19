Victims left reeling after thieves in Dundee break into sheltered housing for second time in a week

Police Scotland have launched an “extensive investigation” following a second break-in at a sheltered housing complex.

Residents in Balcarres Terrace Sheltered Housing in Douglas have been left reeling after a 63-year-old man’s home was targeted at the weekend.

The incident comes after a pensioner’s home was broken into within the same block last Tuesday morning.

Both victims today slammed those involved, with police believing the incidents were linked.

The 63-year-old man, who has lived in the area for the last three years, said he had a Samsung smart phone, cigarettes and a sat nav taken during the incident.

The thieves are believed to have climbed on a garden chair to access the living room window, damaging blinds within the flat in the process.

He said: “I’m amazed they came back to the same block in just a matter of days. I had forensic officers here on Sunday night.

“I knew my neighbour was targeted during the week. They’ve came through the front of the property opposed to the back.

“There was no noise but I think they might have been disturbed before leaving.”

The victim of the break-in last week said she was disgusted by the actions of those responsible.

She added: “They’ve taken items of jewellery that were given to me by my late husband. A gold necklace and bracelets were among items in a jewellery box. I’ve had £300 taken that was for gifts for my son and grandson.”

Both victims wanted thanked the wardens on duty who came to assist them.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received reports of a break-in at a property on Balcarres Terrace, Dundee, around 8.30am on Sunday February 16.

“This incident is currently believed to be linked to a previous break-in on Balcarres Terrace on Tuesday February 11. We would like to reassure the local community that extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible for these incidents.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoiting incident number 1196 of Sunday February 16.”