Victim tells of meeting serial sex offender who abused her when she was a child

The victim of a serial sex offender has spoken of the moment she came face to face with the man who abused her when she was a child.

Pamela Devlin was abused by Ian Lowe between 1983 and 1984.

He was found guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court of using lewd, indecent and libidinous practices towards Pamela on two occasions.

The former bakery worker grabbed then-12-year-old Pamela by the arm before pulling her into a bedroom, removing her underwear and repeatedly touching and striking her buttocks.

Pamela, 48, has bravely waived her right to anonymity and told how Lowe groomed her at a young age as she delivered newspapers to his home.

She is now a mother herself and bottled up the incident in the years that followed Lowe’s depraved acts.

Pamela only had the courage to speak out against his heinous behaviour after he was convicted of similar offences against three other children more than two years ago.

She said: “It was something I had tried to block out but it did lead me to go off the rails in my younger years.

“It’s still clear as day what Lowe subjected me to on two separate occasions.

“In the build-up to this he had been grooming me when I delivered his paper.

“After he did what he did I was terrified to deliver his paper.

“I sometimes took a friend with me, I still had to go into his house on a Friday and collect the money, but his wife was there at that point.”

Lowe would go on to commit a string of similar offences against children during the ’80s and ’90s which he was found guilty of in 2017.

Pamela added: “As soon as I read about his convictions in 2017 I decided I wanted to speak out about what Lowe had subjected me to.”

Pamela endorsed the Our Kids Need Justice campaign calling for automatic jail terms for those who prey on children.

She added: “I’m hoping by telling my story now it might encourage others to speak out against their abusers.

“I never told my family what happened to me in the years after.

“When I contacted police in 2017 I went along to the station to give evidence.

“I had to pick Lowe out of a line-up of images on a screen in Bell Street and I recognised him straight away. My face went grey.

“I’ve had to wait two years to see him found guilty of what he subjected me to.

“In the weeks before the case last month I told my mother what I had been subjected to.

“When I went into court for the trial I had the option to give evidence behind a screen.

“I wanted to look Lowe in the face and give evidence about what he’d done to me.

“I was shaking and was in the witness box for over an hour as I gave my account.

“He never looked me in the eye but shook his head a few times.”

Lowe has had his sentence deferred until May 29 to determine his punishment.

She added: “When it was announced he was guilty my shoulders immediately lifted.”

The Our Kids Need Justice campaign has already generated more than 5,600 signatures since it was created last month.

Pamela added: “I’ve signed the petition for the campaign to try to help address this issue.

“Enough is enough. There are too many people not getting justice.

“I’ve thought about telling my story for the last few weeks and hope it goes some way to helping the campaign and other victims.”