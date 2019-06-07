Victim speaks of her hell at hands of violent rapist and stalker who lived in Dundee

The victim of a rapist jailed for nine years was banned from flicking her hair – because “Google said” it was flirting.

James Donaldson, 36, preyed on single mothers and inflicted violence, threats and controlling behaviour, as well as sexual assault on them.

A judge at the High Court in Edinburgh told the father-of-five: “Your conduct towards these women was abhorrent.”

One of his victims, aged 42, said of Donaldson: “He started getting violent and aggressive. There were accusations all the time, name calling, getting in my face, shouting in my face, spitting on me.

“I wasn’t allowed to flick my hair or anything like that because that was flirting with people. He said Google said it was true, so it must be.

“Alcohol made him worse. He would be more aggressive.

“I wasn’t allowed to go out on my own because he would kick off and I would get accused of sleeping with people. I would get accused of all sorts.”

The woman said he had a naked picture of her breasts and would make indecent comments about her on social media.

“He would say I would sleep with bosses for Christmas bonuses,” she told court.

She said he spat in her face “numerous times”, but “only lifted his hands to me two times”.

The woman said she had told him to stop during sex, but he would carry on. She said she had undergone surgery and would be crying.

Lord Uist pointed out that Donaldson has a string of previous convictions, including nine offences of assault.

Donaldson, formerly of Haldane Crescent in Dundee, was found guilty of raping two women at addresses in Arbroath, in Angus, and in his home city on various occasions between 2012 and 2017.

He was also found guilty of two further charges of sexually assaulting the women and attacking them. He had denied the charges.

During his trial, he admitted further charges of breach of the peace, stalking and abusive behaviour.

He was acquitted of three further rape offences and an allegation of sexual coercion by compelling one rape victim to take part in sex with two other men.

Lord Uist told Donaldson that he would be placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely following his sentencing.

The judge told jurors: “You had to listen to some very distasteful, indeed disgusting, evidence, but I am afraid cases of this nature are coming before the High Court in very great numbers.”

Detective Inspector Muriel Fuller from Police Scotland said: “James Donaldson offended against his partners over a period of nine years, committing serious physical and sexual abuse against them.

“His behaviour towards his victims was violent and degrading. They lived in fear of him.

“His conviction and sentence should send out a clear message that domestic abuse related crime will be robustly and sensitively investigated by Police Scotland.

“I would like to take this opportunity to reach out to anyone who has experienced or is experiencing domestic abuse.

“It is never too late to report to the police or seek support from one of our partner agencies such as Women’s Aid.

“I would like to commend the victims who assisted the police with this enquiry. They should be commended for their bravery and courage in doing so.”