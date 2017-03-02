She was subjected to a campaign of harassment by a serial abuser branded a “monster” and a “controlling bully” by one of his other victims.

But in spite of everything she endured at the hands of Mark Boucher, 37-year-old Laura Walker can still find it in herself to defend the man who is now facing a jail sentence for tormenting a string of girlfriends over several years.

The 28-year-old even threatened to decapitate a man one of them was seeing, and bombarded the women with messages and phone calls.

Boucher admitted four charges of causing his victims fear and alarm when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The court was told that while he was with Laura he would whisper offensive remarks to her, and after they split up he went to her house and banged on her windows and shouted at her.

Another victim, Diane Thomson, branded him a “monster” and said she hoped he would get a lengthy jail sentence.

But remarkably Laura, who was with Boucher for about 18 months, insists she is not a victim and that she does not want him to go to prison.

She told the Tele: “I don’t believe he deserves a custodial sentence.

“I would prefer to see a much more lenient sentence.

“I’m aware of what the other women named in the charges have said but I can only speak from my own experience and time with Mark.

“He isn’t a monster. I never once felt threatened by him and I was never scared by him.”

Laura, from the Linlathen area of Dundee, claimed she did not recognise some of the accusations made against Boucher.

She said: “All I can say is that in all my time with him I was never afraid of him.

“If certain circumstances were different I might even still be in a relationship with him.”

Laura, who started seeing Boucher in 2006, said: “To begin with there were no issues and we would spend every day together.

“He was kind and loving and couldn’t do enough for me. He was always generous and would bring me gifts. He was also a devoted dad to my children.”

She admitted that sometimes Boucher would appear possessive and insecure about where she was and who she was spending time with.

But she said: “I could understand that, because I have suffered from insecurity issues myself having been abandoned by an important family member when I was younger.”

It was more than a year into their relationship that Laura discovered Boucher was much younger than she had thought.

She said: “I had been led to believe he was older and he certainly looked and acted older.

“Initially I freaked when I learned his age and we took the decision together that our relationship couldn’t continue.

“We separated but we maintained a friendship.”

Laura admitted that on one occasion when Boucher believed she had a new partner he sent some friends round to her house to “scare the other guy away”.

She said: “They caused some damage to my car and they banged on my window.

“Mark wasn’t there doing any of that, although I believe he was behind it.

“I could understand why he did it but it was obviously upsetting at the time. Apart from that there was no occasion when I felt threatened.”

The pair had no contact for two years after splitting and Laura was advised not to get back in touch with Boucher because he had been violent with other women.

She said: “I agreed because I didn’t want to cause any problems. But I would still be happy to have contact with him.”

Boucher will be sentenced later this month.