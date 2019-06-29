Victim of homophobic attack claims ‘no justice’ has been served following attacker’s conviction

The victim of a homophobic attack has claimed “no justice” has been served following his attacker’s conviction.

Michael Hamilton was jailed for three and a half years this week for striking Dylan Smith with a mug in 2017.

The lout pled guilty to the charge while admitting breaking into another home in an unrelated matter.

Hamilton’s victim said his attacker had got off lightly – and that he himself was just starting his own “life sentence” after being left with permanent scarring.

The 23-year-old revealed he has been unable to move on since the incident despite moving away from the area in Lochee.

He said: “When I contacted the court they told me he’d been sentenced to two years for the attack on me.

“The additional time was for an unrelated incident not connected to what happened.”

Speaking to the Evening Telegraph just days after the attack on July 17, 2017, Dylan revealed Hamilton had swung the mug like a “tennis racket” into his face.

Dylan said his attacker had been in his home for a small gathering.

He said: “He’d been in the house for a period of time before he asked me ‘how do you like your coffee?’

“He’d swung the mug like a tennis racket – I fled the property and stumbled down 14 flights of stairs.

“My face was dripping with blood but I managed to contact the emergency services when I got to the ground floor.”

It was later revealed in court that Dylan’s attacker had told a paramedic, who later treated Dylan, that his victim was gay.

He added: “At the time I don’t remember any sort of slurs being levelled at me.

“Some of what happened is a daze I was so disorientated.”

Dylan gave an account of how he came face to face with his attacker in the city centre just after the assault.

© Supplied

He said: “He was let out on bail and by that point my face was covered in stitches.

“It was a really awkward situation – he could clearly see the extent of the damaged he’d caused to me that morning.”

The traumatic events of that night have with his own mental health issues.

He added: “I’ll now need to try and pick up the pieces and move on.

“He’ll serve his time in jail and largely be able to pick up where he left off.

“I’ve been given a life sentence with my injuries and since the attack I’ve struggled to really move on – almost like my life’s on hold.”

“I’ve moved away from that area in Lochee now and moved to another area of the city.

“Unless I know someone is coming to my new address I won’t answer the door.”

Dylan feels the mug may have saved Hamilton from getting a harsher punishment.

He added: “It has played a factor in the time he’s going to serve.

“Regardless of the size of the object it’s still caused permanent long lasting damage.”

Dylan’s family labelled the sentencing of Hamilton as nothing short of “pathetic”.

Dylan’s mum, Maureen Hamill said she was angry at the sentence that had been handed out at Dundee Sheriff Court.

She said: “He only got two years for the attack on Dylan and the additional sentence was for the break-in.

“It’s pathetic when you think about it.

“I don’t even think three and half years alone would have been a fitting sentence for that.

“My son has been left permanently disfigured as a result of what’s happened in this mindless attack.”