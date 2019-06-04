Victim of Dundee rapist says her attacker ‘does not think he’s wrong’

A rape victim says she expects her attacker to appeal his prison sentence – and believes his jail term was not long enough anyway.

John Alfred Perkinton, 48, was sentenced to eight years behind bars at Livingston High Court after being found guilty of historic charges of rape and lewd and libidinous practice and behaviour.

He was also put on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

He was found guilty of two accounts of carrying out a sex act on an 11-year-old boy between May 1996 and May 1997 and was also convicted of touching a 13-year old school girl on the body and attempting to kiss her between January 1998 and 1999.

He was furthermore convicted of assaulting and raping a 16-year-old girl after plying her with drugs and alcohol between July 1999 and July 2000.

One of his victims said she believed Perkinton would appeal because “he doesn’t think he’s done anything wrong”.

She said: “I am glad he got sentenced but I don’t think it was long enough. It still doesn’t change the damage he has done. It’s about time he paid the price but it still doesn’t change anything. He’s still ruined all these people’s lives and that’s something that we can never get back.

“I’m glad, but it doesn’t make it better.”

She added: “I don’t think he thinks that he has done anything wrong. I think he will appeal.

“I think a custodial sentence should be mandatory for all crimes against children – especially sexual crimes.”

So far 10,000 people have signed the Tele’s Our Kids Need Justice petition calling for people convicted of child sex offences to receive a mandatory jail term.

