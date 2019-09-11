Victim of Dundee nude pics leak still tormented months on by sick trolls

A victim of a mass leak of nude pictures is still tormented online by sick trolls who send her copies of her own intimate pics.

The teenager, who wished to remain anonymous, was one of 29 women who had naked images uploaded to file-sharing website Mega.nz by Alastair Ferguson, 19.

Speaking to the Tele, the teen mother said trolls continued to send her own photos to her having saved them from the leak.

One sicko said they were sending her the pics as a “reminder”.

© Supplied

And she says people she has never met recognise her from the leaks – and try to use it as a twisted conversation starter.

She said: “Now that he has admitted it I thought I could put it behind me but people that I don’t know keep bringing it up.

“Just two days ago I got a message on Snapchat from someone I’ve never heard of with a copy of my own photo. They said it was ‘just a reminder’, like a threat.

“If I go out in public I feel like everyone is staring at me, like they recognise me and know.

“It’s shameful when I’m with my family. On the day it happened I just cried and cried. I couldn’t speak to them.

“For a while I felt like I didn’t want to be here anymore.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The teen said she was pressured by an abusive ex-partner to send naked photos. At first, she felt like a “horrible mum” when the pics re-emerged on March 12.

However, she does not blame herself. Instead, she blames a culture where girls are pressured to send photos by men who collect them and share them with pals – increasing the risk of leaks.

She hopes others will be more careful in choosing who to send intimate photos to.

She said: “Sending photos like this is something people do when they’re young and experimenting but I never expected them to be leaked. I’ll never send anything ever again.

“I hope younger girls don’t do the same thing even though everyone does it now. They need to see that as soon as they send it to someone it is out of their hands.

“My photos have gone up a few times since but you have to contact Mega.nz to remove it.

“But it’s too late by then – it’s in group chats, saved in people’s personal files. I feel like it’s never going to stop coming back.

“If you’re not comfortable with sending an image to someone, no matter what, don’t.”

Heather Williams, of Dundee Women’s Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre, says it is increasingly common for women to be pressured into sending intimate pics.

She said: “The damage that can be caused by people sharing images without consent can be huge, with people feeling ashamed, worried about being recognised or being harassed by strangers. None of this is okay.

“The responsibility for this sits with the men and boys who share these images without consent.

“Once the image is shared to a wider group there is no control over what happens with it. The repercussions for the person in the photo can last a lifetime.”

© DC Thomson

Ferguson, of Reres Road, will be sentenced next month after admitting to uploading the hoard of pictures to Mega.nz in March.

Should she ever met him, his victim wants to know why he decided to share the files.

She added: “I hope other boys learn from his mistakes because this has probably ruined his life.”