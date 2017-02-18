A man beat up another man at a Dundee nightclub, leaving him injured and scarred.

Thomas Thompson, 37, of Dryburgh Place, had sentence deferred at the city’s sheriff court after he admitted assaulting James Ellot at the Underground nightclub in South Tay Street on December 3 2015.

Thompson admitted knocking a glass from Mr Ellot’s hand, seizing him by the body and pinning him against a pillar.

He then struggled with him, repeatedly struck him on the head, seized him by the throat and pushed him on the body, all to Mr Ellot’s injury and permanent disfigurement.

Sentence was deferred until February 20 for the Crown to produce a written narration and Thompson was remanded in custody meantime.