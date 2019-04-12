Victim ‘glad’ that man who stole from lockers at Dundee gym jailed for three years

The victim of a homeless thief who broke into lockers at a gym in Dundee insists he is glad to see the crook jailed.

Craig Reid had his personal belongings in lockers in the DoubleTree by Hilton gym when Peter Whyte struck last year.

The thief made off with wallets and car keys after targeting lockers at the hotel on Kingsway.

A court heard the 29-year-old was seen lurking in the changing room before 1pm last November.

Having paid to enter the facility, Whyte forced open two of the lockers making off with car keys, cash, wallets, debit cards and an iPhone.

Whyte was sent back to custody as a result of that offence due to having an unexpired portion of a prison sentence.

Victim Mr Reid said: “The guy had taken my wallet, my phone, car keys and house keys. I’m glad that he has been caught.”

Mr Reid has had to pay around £1,400 to change his car keys and to replace his phone.

On the day Whyte was released in January, he embarked on another crime spree.

Depute fiscal David Bernard said the owner of a car could hear loud music coming from the vehicle and saw Whyte rummaging through it.

He said: “The accused attempted to shake the hand of the witness and pay for damage.

“He grabbed a handful of notes from his sock.”

Whyte, of no fixed abode, was also caught breaking into a van and stole tools worth £1,250 which were later recovered. He pleaded guilty on indictment to committing the thefts from the DoubleTree by Hilton on November 4 before breaking into the car and smashing its rear window on Kemback Street on January 3.

He admitted stealing from the van on Ellen Street on the same date.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond sentenced Whyte to three years in prison.