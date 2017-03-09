A victim of a man jailed for four years after a campaign of physical abuse against six ex-partners today insisted he shouldn’t be released.

Richard Beech, 33, was convicted of several violent attacks but cleared of four rape charges following a trial earlier this year.

This week he was jailed for four years and will be monitored for two years after release, but one of his victims said Beech was a threat to the public and should be caged for life.

The 27 year old met Beech — a former sweet shop owner in Lochee — on an online dating website and had a six-month relationship with the thug when she was 20.

She said she feared for her life on various occasions between December 2009 and February 28 2010 when Beech put a pillow over her face and restricted her breathing to the danger of her life.

He was also convicted of assaulting her in public at her place of work at Shoe Zone in Dundee’s High Street in 2010.

The mother-of-two said: “He shouldn’t get out at all. He is a danger to the public.”

She said initially Beech was “charming” when she first met him.

She said: “I met him online and I didn’t realise what type of man he was or any of the women he had assaulted.

“He was charming at first, but he became controlling. He wouldn’t allow me out with my friends and if I was on my phone he was asking who I was texting and he even accused me of seeing a man living next door and also my driving instructor.

“The worst was when he put a pillow over my face and I couldn’t breathe. I feared for my life.

“It was because I put too much salt in his tea. He threw the plate across the room and it was all over the wall.

“He went to the bedroom but he heard me getting my phone and he started screaming ‘that you going to your mummy now is it?’ ”

She feels Beech’s sentence is lenient and has urged other victims of such abuse to contact police.

She said: “Richard’s got what he deserved, but it isn’t enough.

“I thought he would get a lot longer and I believe he will re-offend.

“But I was so happy when I initially heard the news.

“I was too scared to tell anyone what was happening to me at the time but luckily I had the support of my family and I think he knew he couldn’t get it all his own way so thankfully he left me.

“Unfortunately I didn’t know he went on to hurt other women, or that he’d done it before me.

“I’d say to anyone going through something similar to tell the police and get something done about it.

“Also, while a lot of people do find happiness online, it isn’t all good and you have to be careful who you’re meeting.”