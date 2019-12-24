Victim ‘disgusted’ after allegedly being spat on next to Arbroath playpark

Police are hunting a man who allegedly spat on another in an assault next to a playpark in Arbroath which left the victim “disgusted”.

A verbal altercation between two men next to the “Spider Park” in the town’s Walker Place ended with one allegedly assaulting the other by spitting on him.

A number of people were in the vicinity at the time, with a red car passing by at the exact time the incident took place, which was at around 12pm on December 18.

Police said: “While the victim was not injured, and this is not the kind of assault involving physically punching or striking another, the victim was quite rightly disgusted at the other person’s actions.

“The suspect was in the company of a woman with blonde hair, and as there was a lot of noise and shouting between the group, they would likely have drawn some attention to the incident.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.”