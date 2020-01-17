Vicious thug faces prison over attempted murder and assaults​ at Dundee address

A man is facing a lengthy prison sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder his partner.

Dennis Cox, 33, subjected the woman to a terrifying attack at a house in Balunie Avenue in Dundee on November 20 2018.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Cox punched and bit her before grabbing and compressing her neck.

Cox, who has 41 previous convictions, then threw the victim across the room.

Jurors also heard how on April 12 2019, Cox then assaulted the woman again.

On March 31 2019, at another address in Ballindean Road, Dundee, Cox assaulted a man called George Lamb by striking him on the head. He also repeatedly attempted to strike Mr Lamb on the body with a hammer.

Police managed to collect enough evidence to bring Cox, of no fixed abode, to justice.

Cox pleaded not guilty to all charges.

But on Thursday, a jury convicted him of attempted murder and two assault charges.

They had heard evidence about how Cox had targeted his then partner on two occasions in November 2018 and April 2019.

They also heard Mr Lamb, 32, explain how he came to be assaulted by Cox.

He told the jury that Cox was seeing another woman at this time that was not his partner.

On the evening of the attack, the woman was staying at Mr Lamb’s home on Ballindean Road.

Cox contacted him and asked if she was there and Mr Lamb told him she wasn’t. Mr Lamb later heard banging on the door before Cox appeared inside.

He said: “He wasn’t happy with me obviously because I told him his girlfriend wasn’t there.”

He told the jury he was then hit by Cox with an object “like a hammer”.

Remanding Cox in custody, Judge Lord Arthurson deferred sentence until February and ordered a report about the risk Cox posed to the public.