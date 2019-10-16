Veterans’ charity to benefit as new Dundee B&M store opens with 30 staff on board

Dundee’s new B&M store has opened and marched straight into the hearts of residents by adopting a charity for military veterans.

The unit, at Kingsway Retail Park, brought more than 30 new jobs to the city.

Workers were asked to nominate a local charity for some VIP treatment for the work they carry out.

Colleagues chose the team from Dundee Therapy Garden who took centre stage to officially take the wraps off the new B&M store, alongside Lord Provost Ian Borthwick.

The charity works with military veterans and ex-uniformed people in the local community who are experiencing mental health problems.

In addition to opening the new store, the team also received £250 worth of B&M vouchers to spend.

Store manager Robbie Brand said: “A big thank you to Dundee Therapy Garden who helped us open the store. We hope that our donation can help them continue the outstanding work they do for the local community.”