Veteran left ‘struggling to breathe’ after intruder attacked him with ‘CS spray’ in his garden

An army veteran was left writhing in pain after an intruder sprayed mace in his eyes after he confronted him in his back garden.

The victim – who did not wish to be named for fear of reprisals – heard a noise outside his Whitfield home in the early hours of Sunday.

When he went to investigate in the rear garden of the property in the Willows he came face-to-face with a man in a black parka style jacket.

The incident took place in The Willows shortly before 4am, before the victim’s wife had alerted the local community on social media.

Speaking today the 57-year-old – who served six years in the Black Watch – said he confronted the man before being doused in spray.

He added: “I don’t sleep very well, I was down the stairs in the kitchen when I heard a thud sound in the garden.

“I’ve come out into the back garden and there was a man in a black parka-style jacket standing near the shed.

“There is little to no lighting out there but the guy had a hood up and snood around his mouth, I could just make out his eyes.

“I told him in no uncertain terms to get out my garden and he told me ‘wrong garden’ before I told him again to leave.”

The man then proceeded to try and leave using a sidepath connecting the back and front gardens.

He added: “I said to him that he wasn’t going that way and told him to go back the way he came.

“At this point he’s almost diagonally walking towards the side of the house and then he said ‘f*** you’ and sprayed me in the eyes with a substance, it must have gone on for about five seconds, it was a consistent spray.

“I managed to back myself back into the house and shut the door, but I could feel it going for my throat.

“Given my time in the army I knew it was CS gas straight away, it was like pepper getting thrown up my nose.”

The man’s wife and son heard the commotion before running down the stairs and contacting the emergency services.

He added: “My wife phoned the police, tears were coming from my eyes because of the spray, the back of my throat was getting tight and my chest was sore.”

By the time the emergency services arrived, the victim’s family had also began to be affected by the spray.

He added: “The ambulance crew was here really quickly alongside the police, given the nature of the incident the CID, dog handlers and the hazardous unit were on the scene.

“I was able to get treated here, the crew moved us into our living room and closed the door leading to the kitchen to ventilate the room out from the spray.

“In a way, I’m relieved it was me who dealt with this; we’ve got older residents living in the area and I dread to think what would have happened had they been presented with this situation.

“The whole scenario has been playing through my mind time and time again. To have that on your person (CS spray) you wonder what else he might have had.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers are carrying out inquiries after a man was assaulted in The Willows in Dundee at around 3.55am on Sunday November 15. It is understood the man was sprayed in the face with an unknown substance.

“The man and two others were checked over by ambulance staff but did not require hospital treatment. Anyone who knows who was responsible is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 0647 of November 15.