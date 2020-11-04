Veteran calls on colleagues to attend unofficial Remembrance Sunday ceremony

A veteran is defying government guidance by forging ahead with plans to hold a Remembrance Sunday event in Dundee this weekend.

Les Mason, 71, a former Scots Guard, has sent an open invitation to “all veterans in the Dundee and Tayside” area, to gather outside the Steeple Church in the city centre at 11am to pay their respects.

That’s despite Dundee City Council scrapping the official event this year – including a simple wreath-laying ceremony – to ensure public safety while Covid-19 restrictions apply.

Both the Lord Provost and leader of the council have asked that people do not attend any gatherings, and show their respect in other ways – including donating to the Poppy Appeal.

Les, who saw action in conflicts including Northern Ireland, said: “It’s not that we are doing it to flout the rules, we simply feel it’s our duty to remember our fallen comrades, from all conflicts.”

Les said this year’s ceremony was of particular importance as it would mark the 75th anniversary of the end of WW2, as well as the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London.

“We, as veterans, cannot allow Remembrance Sunday to be cast aside,” Les said.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions. Les is proposing to hold a scaled-back version of the city’s official traditional ceremony.

“In line with other activities taking place, this will be in the form of an outdoor activity. I would therefore expect to see as many veterans as can make it,” he said.

“We will form up – depending on numbers – in the “Open Order” formation which meets Covid-19 guidelines, and have our two minutes’ silence for fallen comrades, this will be a simple act with no music or standards.”

“It will be simple enough to keep our distance.”

Les added: “Some of the guys are pretty angry, when you see all other groups getting to do what they want and yet we get told we could be liable for arrest. They seem to think it’s easy to pick on older veterans.”

Dundee City Council, which recently cancelled the city’s Remembrance Sunday parade and Festival of Remembrance, has now gone one step further.

Yesterday, the local authority announced that in light of level 3 restrictions a planned wreath-laying ceremony and one minutes’ silence without members of the public attending, was also cancelled.

Lord Provost Ian Borthwick has asked city residents to pay tribute from their homes instead.

He said: “It is sad that this decision has had to be made, but I hope that people will understand.

“I know residents will still take the time to pay their tributes from home and honour all those that have made the ultimate sacrifice and not let them be forgotten.

“As Lord Provost, I am always incredibly proud to see each year how the people of Dundee come together to pay their respects.

“In the absence of this year’s usual events, I would encourage anyone who can to donate to the Poppy Appeal.

“May the memory of their commitment, bravery and sacrifice always be remembered.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is expected to attend a service on Sunday at the Scottish National War Memorial at Edinburgh Castle to pay respects on behalf of the people of Scotland.

Scottish Government guidance states: “Unfortunately, due to the restrictions to manage the pandemic, local remembrance events will not be able to proceed as they have in previous years.

“Instead, those who want to honour the fallen are able to do so in the following ways: joining the two-minute silence at 11.00 on Sunday from their doorstep as part of their community;

by invite to a service at a place of worship with numbers strictly limited by organisers or by

giving to the Scottish Poppy Appeal to support the important work it does with the Armed Forces community across Scotland.”

Scottish Government buildings in Edinburgh – St Andrews House and Victoria Quay – will be floodlit red on Sunday in support of the Scottish Poppy Appeal.

Veterans’ Minister Graeme Dey said: “We understand it will be disappointing to many people that national services will not be open to the public, however, due to the risk of public gatherings spreading the virus and endangering lives, we would encourage those who want to pay their respects to do so safely in other ways.”

Meanwhile, council leader John Alexander said: “While I respect and understand the sentiment, there is no intention to ‘cast aside’ remembering those who sacrificed so much for all of us.

“Rather, we will be remembering in a different way this year.

“We are asking people to sacrifice large events for the greater good, to prevent further hardship.

“I think people will understand and I hope that people take the time, to remember and to honour those that have fallen in their own way.”