Former Angus MP and MSP Andrew Welsh has died, party leader Nicola Sturgeon announced.

The First Minister posted a warm tribute on social media about the 77-year-old veteran independence campaigner.

She wrote: “Very sad to hear of the passing of dear friend and colleague, Andrew Welsh, former SNP MP and MSP for Angus.

“Andrew was a campaigner for independence long before it had the levels of support enjoyed today.