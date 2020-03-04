Veteran accused of trying to persuade Angus woman to run over children in a car may not be fit to stand trial

An RAF serviceman accused of trying to incite an Angus woman into running over children in a car may not be fit to stand trial.

Andrew Kerr, 34, is also charged with trying to incite another woman into sitting and standing on her children.

The offences were allegedly committed while Kerr was stationed with the RAF at Lossiemouth and in Cyprus.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Kerr did not enter a plea in connection with the allegations as further investigations are sought into his ability to stand trial.

Prosecutors allege that Kerr, of John Street, Dunoon, also possessed indecent images of children between November 2012 and July 2018 at RAF Lossiemouth, his home address and RAF Akrotiri.

Between April 2017 and June 2018, Kerr allegedly possessed extreme pornography images depicting bestiality and graphic violence.

A further charges alleges that at RAF Lossiemouth, an address in Elgin and the town’s railway station, Kerr attempted to incite a woman into assaulting a child by sitting and standing on them.

It is alleged that he incited a second woman into assaulting two children by sitting on their heads and bodies at an address in Arbroath between June 17-21 2018.

Kerr is also charged with inciting the same woman to drive a car over the same children.

Defence solicitor Matthew Berlow said that Kerr suffers from dissociative identity disorder, formerly known as split personality disorder, and told Sheriff Alastair Carmichael that his client may not be fit to stand trial.

Mr Berlow said: “He essentially becomes a different person. That could happen during the trial and he could suddenly not understand proceedings.”

Sheriff Carmichael continued the case until April for psychiatric and psychological reports to be obtained.