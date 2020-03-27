Vet practices in Dundee at risk of folding, warns MP

VETS in Dundee could lose their jobs unless they get financial support during lockdown, an MP has warned.

Stewart Hosie has raised concerns with the UK Government over veterinary practices following the introduction on stricter measures on working and movement due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter to the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, the Dundee East MP warned vets in his constituency had advised that only emergency care would be offered during lockdown and they face a significant loss of income.

To be able to carry out the 24/7 emergency care practices are required to provide, they need on-hand teams of highly skilled specialists.

However, those specialists do not qualify for the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, where the Government pays 80% of salaries, up to £2,500 a month.

Mr Hosie commented: “The outbreak of the coronavirus presents endless challenges for us all, most of them not obvious.

“The veterinary practices I have spoken to in my constituency have decided to carry out strictly emergency care only however, while this is entirely sensible it will have huge impacts on their business and income.”

“Vets provide an absolutely essential service for our pets, but with income substantially down as a result of the lock-down, the future of many practices is at risk.”

He added: “As evidenced already, both the UK and Scottish Governments are taking the threat of the coronavirus incredibly seriously and are exploring many options to help mitigate the economic effects.

“I hope the Chancellor will get back to me soon with more clarity on what specific support is available for vets in this trying time.”