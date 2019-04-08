‘Very dangerous’ medication and equipment stolen in car break-in on Dundee street

A quantity of liquid medication and medical equipment were stolen in a car break-in on a Dundee street.

Police are appealing for information about a theft from an insecure car in Fleming Gardens South, which happened between 6pm yesterday and 7.30am today.

Also stolen from the white Ford Fiesta were an iPod and a sat nav.

A police statement said: “The medication, as with all prescribed drugs, can be very dangerous if taken by someone for whom it is not prescribed.

“Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0557 of 8th April, or speak to any police officer.

“Alternatively if you have any information about the incident you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form at crimestoppers-uk.org.”