The Premiership season kicks off tonight and both Dundee and United are desperate for a fast start.

Teams are always looking to “get off the blocks quickly” or “hit the ground running” or “any other football cliche about starting the season well” — but how important is it?

Last season is a case in point for Dundee where they got a great start at Ross County, winning 3-1, before the wheels fell off and they went 10 games before the next win.

They did pick up six points from their opening five games before the slide really started. They recovered by the end to finish 10th.

The Dark Blues’ best start came three seasons ago, picking up two wins and three draws, before a top-six finish.

In each season in the top flight since the turn of the century, Dundee have never generally been the league’s pace-setters, usually picking up seven points from a possible 15.

For United, quick starts haven’t led to good finishes much, either.

Their best came in 2014-15 with an impressive 12 points from 15 before ending a place above Dundee in fifth.

In their three fourth-placed finishes in the top flight in the past 10 years, the Tangerines only picked up five points from five games in each.

In 2008/09, they managed just two points in their first five but finished in fifth place — that was worse than the relegation season where they got four.

So, we’ve established that being sharp out of the trap doesn’t always set up the best season but how will the city’s two clubs do this time around?

Dundee first five fixtures:

Ross County (h)

A great chance to put a marker down for Neil McCann in his first league match as full-time manager. County look there for the taking if Dundee are at it from the off on Saturday.

Verdict: Three points

Hamilton (a)

Accies away hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for the Dark Blues.

Verdict: One point

Aberdeen (a)

The Dark Blues don’t get much out of the Dons and Derek McInnes’ men will be in full flow after an early start in Europe. Tough game.

Verdict: No points

Hibs (h)

The first league TV game of the season and looks set to be an entertaining prospect against last season’s Championship-winning side.

Verdict: One point

Rangers (a)

However Rangers get on under Pedro Caixinha, Dundee rarely pick up anything at Ibrox.

Verdict: No points

Total: Five points

United’s first five fixtures:

Inverness CT (a)

Straight off the bat, United face one of their toughest matches against recently-relegated Caley.

Verdict: One point

Queen of the South (h)

The Doonhamers have some threats to be careful of but have stumbled in early season. Home win.

Verdict: Three points

Brechin (h)

Former Tannadice favourite Darren Dods did wonders getting promotion last season. However, his side are favourites for the drop.

Verdict: Three points

St Mirren (a)

The Buddies have been installed as second favourites for the Championship title behind the Tangerines. Jack Ross has made some good signings but results have been patchy in the League Cup.

Verdict: One point

Dumbarton (h)

Last season’s bogey team have added well this summer and will be tough to beat but you’ve got to fancy United.

Verdict: Three points

Total: 11 points