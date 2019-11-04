Verdant Works to extend opening hours due to popular demand

Verdant Works is set to extend its opening hours in the winter months due to popular demand.

The increase in tourism experienced in Dundee since the launch of the V&A has had a significant impact on the number of visitors received by Dundee Heritage Trust’s two popular visitor attractions Verdant Works and Discovery Point.

To cater for this, Verdant Works will now be open seven days a week in November, February and March. This will match the opening hours of its sister attraction.

In December and January, the venue will be open five days a week.

The tourist attraction is a restored mill housing interactive displays telling stories of local 19th–20th Century jute production.

Deirdre Robertson, chief executive of Dundee Heritage Trust, said: “The place is livelier than ever with people of all ages coming to concerts, talks, film screenings and craft sessions.’’