More than £31k up for grabs for Dundee University students in business competition

Dundee University students will compete for funding to launch their own businesses as part of Venture 2020.

A pot of £31,000 is available to the winners of the competition, which aims to support the best start-up business ideas.

Submissions will be judged by some of the city’s leading business minds, with seven funding awards up for grabs.

Brian McNicoll, head of the university’s Centre for Entrepreneurship, said: “Many people aspire to start a business of their own and winning Venture can allow these dreams to be turned into a reality.

“An innovative idea is all that it takes and if our judges like what they hear then you too can join our list of winners.”