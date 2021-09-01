Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Venison instead of turkey for Christmas dinner could solve supply issues, says Dundee firm

By Gavin Harper
September 1, 2021, 5:38 pm
Highland Game managing director Christian Nissen.
A Dundee-based venison supplier is pledging to fill any gaps on supermarket shelves caused by poultry shortages in the lead-up to Christmas.

With news of labour and product shortages in poultry, alongside health and price concerns of red meat – venison could be the answer.

That is the view of Christian Nissen, managing director of Dundee-based Highland Game.

He sees the Christmas period as a key opportunity for restaurants.

Dundee-based Highland Game hopes people turn to venison this Christmas.

He said: “All we are hearing about right now is shortages in supermarkets and in the supply chain.

“We believe there is real potential for venison to help fill that gap.

“If retailers, restaurateurs, butchers and the public get behind venison and celebrate this amazing homegrown product, it could help meet an urgent need.”

Highland Game supplies a number of supermarket chains and is calling on butchers, restaurateurs and the public to support the sector by embracing homegrown food.

The firm is aiming to capitalise on poultry shortages.

A sales hike and new contract

The business has grown significantly in the last 12 months.

Its retail sales are up 16% year-on-year – outstripping general grocery growth at 11% and red meat growth at 13%.

The firm, based at Dryburgh Industrial Estate, has agreed a new supply contract with Forestry England.

That has potential to boost volume by 15%.

This builds on the business’ existing strong partnerships with Forestry Land Scotland and more than 250 independent estates.

Supermarkets across the UK have seen shelves empty in recent weeks.

Highland Game believes that suppliers, retailers and businesses can work in partnership to keep wild deer numbers stable.

It also aims to satisfy customer demand and tackle supply chain problems.

Mr Nissen continued: “The upward trend in retail trade shows that consumer demand for venison is definitely increasing.

“We believe butchers and restaurants can capitalise on this, particularly at Christmas when the supply chain challenges for other meats may not have been ironed out.

Christian Nissen

“Over recent years we have been aware of the obstacles around Brexit and how that would impact supplying our neighbours in Germany and France.

“As a result, we have concentrated on the home market, de-prioritising the export market because we know what is good for them is better for us.

“We believe venison is a homegrown, sustainable and healthy solution to shortages.

“We hope retailers and particularly the food service sector will switch on and discover the huge potential of this plentiful meat.”