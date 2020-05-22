Vehicles, smart meter and television amongst items stolen from properties in Carnoustie

Police in Carnoustie have issued an appeal for information after a number of thefts took place overnight on Wednesday.

In Burnside Street, a grey VW Polo – registration SP68 ZMU – JVC television, iPad, bank cards and cash were stolen from one property. On that same street, a Dacia Sandero had a number of items stolen from it.

In the town’s Collier Street, a motorbike was stolen from a driveway. It was found a short distance away, but approximately £1,000 of damage had been caused.

Also in Collier Street, a Vauxhall Insignia parked on the street was entered and an iPhone charger cable stolen.

In Terrace Road, a Mini which was parked on the street had a number of items stolen from within.

Two men were captured entering a house on Bonella Street where they stole a smart meter and three jackets.

They were seen on a neighbour’s video doorbell CCTV and are both described as wearing light coloured jackets and light bottoms.

One had short dark hair and was wearing dark trainers, the other had a hood drawn up around his face and was wearing white trainers.

A statement released on the Police Scotland Facebook page said: “While we cannot say for absolutely certain that these crimes are linked, the locations, type of crimes and timescale suggests that there is a good likelihood that at least some of them are.

“Some of the above crimes were opportunist ones, so please ensure that your homes and vehicles are fully locked and secured overnight.

“If you have any information that could assist our inquiries, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.”