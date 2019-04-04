Vehicle hits woman and then ‘demolishes’ wall in Angus road accident

A woman was stuck by a car in Forfar last night, with the car “careering” into a wall.

Police attended the incident in the town’s Academy Street around 8.35pm last night.

One woman who came across the incident said: “I got there just after it happened. The car had crashed into a wall and was totally wiped out – it was demolished it looked like.

“The car must be a total write-off too. They must have been going some speed and gone careering into it.”

A spokesman said: “Police Scotland attended in Academy Street, Forfar, about 8.35pm yesterday evening in response to a reported road traffic collision.

“A car was involved in a collision with a female pedestrian before colliding with a wall. The pedestrian was taken to hospital for treament with minor injuries, and the driver of the car involved was issued with a fixed penalty notice for careless driving.”