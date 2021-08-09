Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 9th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Angus

Vehicle exclusion zones to continue at Angus primary schools during new term

By James Simpson
August 9, 2021, 12:23 pm
Langlands Primary School
Langlands Primary School

Vehicle exclusion zones are to remain in place at a number of Angus primary schools when pupils return this week.

Ferryden Primary School, Muirfield Primary School and Langlands Primary School are all set to continue with the restrictions as part of an 18-month trial.

Muirfield Primary School, School Road, Arbroath.

As pupils return on Wednesday August 11, vehicles — excluding emergency services, residents with permit holders and blue badge holders — will be unable to enter certain streets.

Angus Council’s communities committee convener, councillor Mark Salmond, said the new measures have already resulted in “better air quality” since they were introduced.

The local authority will continue to monitor the situation during the length of the trial before a decision will be made on making the move permanent.

It is hoped the changes will continue to encourage families in Arbroath, Montrose and Forfar to walk or cycle to school ahead of returning to the classroom.

‘We’ll keep monitoring this’

Councillor Salmond added: “The school exclusion zones introduced around three school in Angus will continue when children return to school on Wednesday.

“We’ll be looking at certain markers throughout the trial including air quality, traffic volumes, road accidents, congestion and the update of active travel by pupils and families.

Councillor Mark Salmond.

“Early indications are already showing that the restriction of vehicles within the zones have resulted in better air quality, reducing the exposure of harmful pollution to pupils from vehicles to pupils.

“We’ll keep monitoring this during the 18-month trial before the council decides whether or not to make these changes permanent.”

Exclusion zone times

Traffic exclusion zones will be in place from all schools from 8.30am and will remain in place until 9.15am at Langlands Primary School.

Both Ferryden Primary School and Muirfield Primary School will have the restrictions in place until 9.30am.

Angus Council confirmed all three schools will have restrictions in place in the afternoon from 2.45pm until 3.45pm.