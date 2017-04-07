Vehicle driven into pedestrians in Stockholm – several injured

A vehicle has been driven into pedestrians in the Swedish capital Stockholm, injuring several people.
The vehicle is said to have smashed into the front of a department store.
The incident happened at 2.53pm local time.
The area has been cordoned off.
A witness said they saw at least two people being struck by the vehicle.
More as we get it.
This story has been updated. Click here for the latest news.
At least three thought to be dead in Stockholm after truck crashes into pedestrians and shots fired